Smash and dash: Police search for armed robber who backed truck into gas station

ALIX, Alta. — Police in central Alberta are searching for an armed robbery suspect who smashed a truck into a gas station and drove off with cash and cigarettes after overpowering an employee.

RCMP say the employee at the station in Alix was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Mounties responded to a 911 call on Sunday night about a white Dodge Ram having backed into the gas station.

Several detachments were notified and two officers located the suspect vehicle in Stettler, about 40 kilometres southeast of Alix.

The male driver fled on foot.