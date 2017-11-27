Telefilm Canada adding support for emerging talent

TORONTO — Telefilm Canada says more than 50 films will now be funded each year by a program to bolster emerging talent, which is double the number of projects previously supported.

The changes will also see automatic second-feature financing for filmmakers who produce internationally recognized first features.

The moves are part of changes to the Talent Fund-supported Micro-Budget Production Program.

Telefilm says the five-year-old program will be renamed the Talent to Watch Program.

Other changes include help for successful short-film makers graduating to feature films, and new designated partners to better reach creators from all regions and encourage diverse participation.

Telefilm says it will unveil more details Tuesday during its annual public assembly at Toronto's Ryerson University.

"These are bold moves for the organization, but they are absolutely necessary for the longevity and vitality of our industry," Carolle Brabant, executive director of Telefilm Canada, said Monday in a statement.