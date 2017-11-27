TransCanada to restart Keystone pipeline Nov. 28 following leak repairs

CALGARY — TransCanada Corp (TSX:TRP) says it plans to restart operations on its Keystone pipeline on Nov. 28 after making repairs to a leak that spilled about 795,000 litres of crude oil in South Dakota.

The company says U.S. regulators have cleared its restart plans, which include restarting the pipeline at a reduced pressure before gradually increasing the volume of crude oil in the system.

TransCanada says that as of Nov. 24, it had recovered about 168,000 litres of crude oil from the spill in a farmer's field, and that there are no indications of the spill affecting water sources.

The spill on Nov. 16 forced the company to shut the section of the Keystone pipeline system between Hardisty, Alta., and Cushing Okla. and a spur line to Patoka, Ill., while a southern section extending to the Gulf Coast remained in operation.

The leak increased scrutiny of the company's pipeline operations just days before Nebraska regulators voted on whether to allow the company's proposed Keystone XL pipeline project to run through the state.