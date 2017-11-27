Trump called Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ in front of Native American war heroes

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has been denounced by Native American leaders for calling Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.”

He just did it again — at an event honouring Native American war heroes.

Trump held a White House ceremony on Monday to celebrate Native American “code talkers,” who used their languages to transmit secret messages during the Second World War. Fewer than two dozen code talkers are believed to be still alive.

After complimenting the code talkers, Trump said, “You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Pocahontas is a famous Native figure from the 17th century. Trump has regularly used her name to describe Warren to mock the Massachusetts senator’s claim of partial Native ancestry, for which she does not have hard proof.

Many Native Americans, among others, see the term as a racist slur.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honouring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” Warren told MSNBC.

“Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is gonna shut me up with this. It hadn’t worked in the past, it is not gonna work in the future.”

“I think he definitely says it as a slur,” Jacqueline Pata, executive director of the National Congress of American Indians, told the New York Times in June. “No matter how he feels about Elizabeth Warren, to throw that out there is disrespectful to real Native Americans.”

Trump has regularly offended minority groups with comments that have ranged from insensitive to plain bigoted.

Last week, he angered Black Americans, again, by accusing LaVar Ball, of being an “ungrateful fool” for declining to praise him for his claimed role in freeing Ball’s son from China after a shoplifting arrest.

Trump has demonstrated outright hostility to Muslims, and he has made an effort to highlight criminal offences committed by Hispanic unauthorized immigrants.

The jab at Warren was not the only part of the Monday event that raised eyebrows. Trump decided to make the speech in front of a portrait of president Andrew Jackson, who is notorious among Native Americans for signing the Indian Removal Act that resulted in the “Trail of Tears” and thousands of deaths.

He also referred to his chief of staff John Kelly as “the chief … the general and the chief.” And he suggested he was not personally familiar with the history of the code talkers.

“And I have to say, I said to General Kelly, I said, general, how good — here he is, right there, the chief; he’s the general and the chief — I said, how good were these code talkers?” he said.

Kelly’s response, according to Trump: “Sir, you have no idea. You have no idea how great they were.”

This is not the first time Trump has offended a group he was supposedly honouring at an official event.

During a Black History Month event in February, Trump appeared unfamiliar with the late Black abolitionist and intellectual Frederick Douglass, saying: “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.”