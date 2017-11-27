Halifax murder trial hears from witnesses who saw man rolling compost bin

HALIFAX — Two witnesses have told a jury they saw a man rolling a compost bin in Halifax's north end on the same morning Christopher Garnier allegedly strangled an off-duty police officer and disposed of her body using a green compost bin.

Andrew Golding says he was walking to work at an automotive dealer shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, when he passed by a man pulling a green bin on North Street.

The Crown has alleged Garnier used a green compost bin to dump Catherine Campbell's body in the area of the Macdonald Bridge, at the end of North Street.

Golding testified at Garnier's second-degree murder trial that the man appeared agitated and that he passed by so closely, he had to step out of the way.

Earlier today, a garbage truck driver told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury he saw a man rolling a compost bin on Agricola Street, steps away from where the Crown alleges Campbell, a Truro, N.S., police constable, was killed inside an apartment.

Ronald MacDonald says he started his shift around 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2015, and roughly two hours into his shift, he saw a man rolling a compost bin down Agricola Street toward North Street.

The jury was again shown surveillance video of a man rolling a compost bin down the driveway of a business and onto Agricola Street, and MacDonald identified his garbage truck driving by in the background on the video.

He says the man was bare foot wearing shorts and a T-shirt and had a scruffy beard.