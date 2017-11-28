In the news today, Nov. 28

Eight stories in the news for Tuesday, Nov. 28

———

PM TRUDEAU SET TO APOLOGIZE TO LGBTQ COMMUNITY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver an apology in the House of Commons today for discrimination faced by members of the LGBTQ community. The Canadian Press has learned that the Trudeau government will also earmark more than $100 million to compensate members of the military and other federal agencies whose careers were sidelined or ended due to their sexual orientation. Several thousand people are expected to be eligible for the compensation.

———

REPORT CALLS FOR PRIVATIZATION OF HYDRO COMPANIES

The Toronto Region Board of Trade calls for wider privatization of electricity distribution companies in a report to be released today. The report, obtained by The Canadian Press, says the move would increase competitiveness in an attempt to drive down costly Ontario electricity prices. Board CEO Jan De Silva says a key recommendations is to privatize — by a maximum of 10 per cent initially — portions of hydro distribution companies now run by municipalities.

———

CANADIANS TRAPPED IN BALI AS VOLCANO ERUPTS

Some Canadians are trapped in Bali after Indonesian authorities ordered 100,000 people to flee from an erupting volcano that prompted the closure of the international airport. Global Affairs Canada said 403 Canadians in Bali have registered with its Registration of Canadians Abroad service but a spokesperson says registration is voluntary, so more Canadian may be there. Mount Agung has been spewing clouds of white and dark grey ash since the weekend.

———

MARIJUANA BILL CLEARS COMMONS

Bill C-45, the federal government's plan to legalize marijuana by next summer, has received final approval in the House of Commons by a vote of 200-82. The bill now travels to the Senate, where Conservative senators are threatening to hold up passage. Some provinces have complained they can't be ready to implement and enforce the legislation by next July.

———

CANADIAN ACCUSED IN YAHOO HACK TO APPEAR IN U.S. COURT

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is set to appear in court today in San Francisco. Court records show Karim Baratov is scheduled to attend a change of plea hearing this afternoon. Baratov was sent to face charges to the U.S. this summer after waiving his right to an extradition hearing in Canada.

———

PLEA EXPECTED FOR COPS WHO MOCKED WOMAN WITH DOWN SYNDROME

Two Toronto police officers who were recorded mocking a 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome are expected to plead guilty to misconduct before a disciplinary committee today. Const. Sasa Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Const. Matthew Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo's comments, which contravened the Ontario Human Rights Code.

———

MICHELLE OBAMA, JOE BIDEN IN TORONTO TODAY

Two prominent figures in the U.S. Democratic Party will attend separate speaking engagements today in Toronto. Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak at a conference about education and equality for girls and women around the world. Later on, former vice-president Joe Biden will be in the city as the headline speaker for a conference on business leadership.

———

TORONTO SET TO CHEER CUP-WINNING ARGONAUTS

A rally for the 105th Grey Cup champion Argonauts will be held today in front of Toronto City Hall. The Argos completed a remarkable worst-to-first turnaround with a 27-24 comeback victory over Calgary in Ottawa on Sunday night, capturing the franchise's CFL-leading 17th Grey Cup championship. It was Toronto's first Grey Cup win since beating Calgary for the 2012 CFL crown.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Scotiabank will kick of bank reporting week with its fourth-quarter and year-end results.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its 2017 Rental Market Survey.

— The Bank of Canada will release the Financial System Review.

— Statistics Canada will update the industrial product and raw material price indexes for October.

— The Institute of Governance hosts a national summit in Ottawa with Indigenous leaders.

— The National Energy Board will hear from landowners in Edson, Alta., about the route of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.