Key elements of the federal apology to LGBTQ2 community

OTTAWA — Key initiatives flowing from the federal apology to members of the LGBTQ2 community:

— Settlement of a class-action lawsuit, with $110 million to compensate federal public servants, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP who endured discriminatory policies and practices.

— $20 million for legal fees and administration associated with the settlement.

— $15 million for projects including museum exhibits based on the stories of affected federal employees, a national monument in Ottawa, an education package and possibly archival initiatives.

— Consultations with a non-government expert to improve diversity training in the federal public service.

— Legislation to expunge criminal convictions for consensual same-sex activity.

— Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 decriminalization of homosexual activity.

— A Canadian Armed Forces project to promote a safe and inclusive workplace through a volunteer and peer-based support group for LGBTQ2 community members.

— A toll-free support number (1-800-487-7797) and a specialized unit to respond to inquiries from affected members of the Armed Forces and RCMP.