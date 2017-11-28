Liberals table bill to expunge gay sex convictions, part of LGBTQ apology
OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government has introduced legislation that would allow people to apply to have their criminal convictions for consensual sexual activity between same-sex partners erased from the public record.
The Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act would provide for the destruction and removal of records for the offences of gross indecency, buggery and anal intercourse.
Once passed, the legislation will allow applications by either the convicted individual in question or family members of deceased people with criminal records.
The legislation gives the Parole Board of Canada authority to order or refuse expungement of a conviction.
The bill is a key element of the government's bid to make amends to people who have suffered discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a formal apology in the House of Commons later today, and more than $100 million has been allocated to settle claims by federal employees whose careers were sidelined or ended because of their sexuality.
