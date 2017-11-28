Man and 12 boys and girls charged in London, Ont., robbery and assault case

LONDON, Ont. — Police say an adult and a dozen youth are facing a total of more than 40 charges in an ongoing investigation in London, Ont.

They say there have been a series of assaults, robberies and thefts over the last two months.

In several incidents, police say a large group of teens were reportedly assaulting people or entering homes while the residences were occupied.

They say it appears the group targeted student homes in the areas around Fanshawe College and Western University.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man and 12 boys and girls — ranging in age from 14 to 16 — are charged in relation to seven incidents.