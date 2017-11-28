Man jailed for violent attacks on Alberta women says he is not ready for parole

CALGARY — A Saskatchewan man who was jailed for brutal attacks on two women in southern Alberta agrees that he should not receive day or full parole.

In 2013, the Alberta Court of Appeal declared Cory Bitternose a dangerous offender and called him a "loaded gun with a hair trigger" who should be jailed indefinitely.

A Parole Board of Canada report obtained by radio station CHQR shows that Bitternose is making progress in prison.

But the report from a review of his case last week says he is still a risk to reoffend and parole of any kind should be denied.

Bitternose told a parole board panel that it will take years before he is ready for conditional release into the community.

During the hearing Bitternose said he wasn’t opposed to staying in jail.

"You know that it will be years before you would even consider yourself a candidate for conditional release," reads the report.

"You feel that escorted temporary absences and unescorted temporary absences are the next step in the gradual release process," the board continued. "And this may be some years down the road."

Bitternose was driving a stolen truck in 2008 when he pulled up beside the two women as they were cycling home from a pub in Banff, Alta.

He offered them a ride but took them to a vacant lot instead and started beating them.

One woman managed to get away but her friend did not and was sexually assaulted.