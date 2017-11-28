Many communities decry the closure of their newspapers

THOROLD, Ont. — Ordinary residents, politicians and journalists say the closure of more than 30 newspapers across the country — the vast majority in Ontario — represents a huge loss to the communities they serve.

Torstar Corp. (TSX:TS.B) and Postmedia Network Inc. (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.B) announced Monday the two companies exchanged a total of 41 publications and would stop publishing all but five of them, resulting in 291 job losses.

The closed papers include long-standing publications such as the Barrie Examiner, the Orillia Packet and Times, as well as smaller publications such as the Stratford City Gazette and the Thorold Niagara News.

Readers say the closures will deprive community members of valued coverage of everything from politics to parades and music festivals.

Former employees of the affected papers say the news outlets chronicled important town histories that will now be lost.