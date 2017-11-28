Motorcyclist, 85, dies in hospital after crash
FORT ERIE, Ont. — An 85-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Fort Erie, Ont., on Tuesday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says four vehicles collided, including the motorcycle, a pickup truck and two passenger vehicles, on the Queen Elizabeth Way at about 5 p.m.
The unidentified man riding the motorcycle was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
Schmidt says two other people suffered minor injuries.
Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at the crash site were shut down for an investigation.
There was no immediate word on how long the closure will last. (CP24)