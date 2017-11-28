North Korea nuclear crisis: Canada, U.S. to co-host international meeting

WASHINGTON — Canada will assist the United States in co-hosting a United Nations meeting on North Korea in the wake of another missile test by the rogue state Tuesday that escalated international tensions.

The two countries will convene a gathering of the UN coalition countries established during the Korean War, with other affected countries like Japan also participating in the meeting, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

"Diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now," the statement said.

"The United States remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearization and to ending belligerent actions by North Korea."

That message contrasts with recent remarks from the U.S. president, who has expressed skepticism that diplomacy might work and questioned the point of his secretary of state participating in political talks.

Donald Trump was curt in public comments Tuesday.

"I will only tell you that we will take care of it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"It is a situation that we will handle."

He made the remarks during a meeting attended by Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who added context about what had just occurred.

Mattis said that mid-day, Washington time, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic into the Sea of Japan. He said it represented a milestone in North Korea's decades-old nuclear program, which has been used in the past to build leverage and extract concessions from other countries.

"It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they've taken," Mattis said.

"It's a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that could threaten everywhere in the world, basically."