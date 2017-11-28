Ottawa police run human trafficking blitz during Grey Cup festivities

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa say their human trafficking unit rescued two sex trade workers during an operation that coincided with Grey Cup festivities.

Insp. Jim Elves says the initiative was run during Grey Cup week in Ottawa because statistics show prostitution demand increases during large-scale events.

Officers went to 11 hotels and made contact with 20 women who identified as sex trade workers.

Investigators say two were immediately rescued from allegedly abusive situations.

Police say officers also identified some of the people allegedly responsible for victimizing the women.

The police investigation continues.