Spending pressures mean smaller surplus for B.C. budget: minister

VICTORIA — Firefighting costs and other financial pressures have forced the British Columbia government to revise its financial forecast, but Finance Minister Carole James says the province is still on track for a balanced budget.

The second quarter financial update shows a projected surplus is now $190 million, $56 million lower than what was projected earlier this year.

James says increases in spending to fight wildfires, cost pressures at the Insurance Corporation of B.C., and lower personal and corporate income tax returns are the major reasons behind a $283 million drop in expected revenues.

The minister says the forecast continues to call for strong job and economic growth in B.C. with a 9.3 per cent boost in retail sales and 17.3 per cent growth in exports for the period ending in September.

James says the results reinforce the importance of a focus on stable, sustainable economic growth.