Time for Canada-China trade talks as Trudeau trip nears, say Poloz and Nault

OTTAWA — Canada's central bank governor and a Liberal MP currently leading an all-party delegation to China are sounding bullish about a free trade agreement with the People's Republic.

Bank Governor Stephen Poloz and MP Bob Nault, the chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, are speaking favourably about a possible free trade pact with China as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to visit the country next week.

But their enthusiasm is up against two sobering facts.

The Liberals remain non-committal about actually starting formal free trade talks, while a recent government consultation with Canadians uncovered a wide range of concerns about a possible trade deal.

Poloz says any agreement that creates new opportunities for Canadian companies is a good thing.