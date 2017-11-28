Woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run investigation in London, Ont., arrested
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON, Ont. — Police say a woman wanted in relation to a fatal hit-and-run investigation in London, Ont., has been arrested.
They say 29-year-old Brittany Lynn Boyce was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is to appear Wednesday in court facing charges of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.
A warrant was issued for Boyce after 64-year-old Deborah Titus of London was killed in a collision on Nov. 21.
It's alleged Titus was attempting to retrieve property that had been stolen from her from a vehicle.
Police say Titus was struck and a bystander who came to her aid was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar