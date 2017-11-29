'Hacked' electronic road sign displays obscene message to drivers

AURORA, Ont. — Officials say an electronic road sign in Aurora, Ont., was "hacked" to display obscene language.

The sign, which is operated by York Region staff, usually displays information on road closures or traffic but was changed to read, "F--- them all."

York Region spokesperson Patrick Casey says three other electronic signs in the area were turned off by the hacker.

Casey says York Region was notified of the message on Monday morning and fixed the problem within 20 minutes.

It is unclear how long the obscene message was visible on the sign.