Man charged after fleeing scene of fatal crash in North Bay, Ont., police say
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Provincial police in North Bay, Ont., say they have arrested and charged the driver of a pick-up truck who allegedly fled the scene after a fatal collision.
Police say officers responded to a call about a car that was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 11/17 at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The OPP say the driver of the pickup was found in the area by police officers after witnesses said he fled on foot after the crash.
They say the driver of the car was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police say the driver of the pickup is a 28-year-old man from Huntsville, Ont., who faces charges that include impaired driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and assault with the intent to resist arrest.
