Man charged after fleeing scene of fatal crash in North Bay, Ont., police say

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Provincial police in North Bay, Ont., say they have arrested and charged the driver of a pick-up truck who allegedly fled the scene after a fatal collision.

Police say officers responded to a call about a car that was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 11/17 at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The OPP say the driver of the pickup was found in the area by police officers after witnesses said he fled on foot after the crash.

They say the driver of the car was rushed to hospital where he later died.