Ontario man charged with transporting unmarked cigarettes after crash
KAPUSKASING, Ont. — Provincial police say 60-year-old man has been charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes after two tractor trailers collided, leaving the contraband all over the roadway.
OPP say the crash happened on Thursday on Highway 11 near Kapuskasing, Ont., about 165 kilometres north of Timmins, Ont.
Police say neither driver suffered any injuries and the trailer containing the cigarettes was impounded.
They say a man from Sturgeon Falls, Ont., has been charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale and passing traffic when the roadway was not clear.
