Woman charged with dealing oxycodone for second time in span of a week: police
GRAVENHURST, Ont. — Provincial police say a woman from Gravenhurst, Ont., has been charged with trafficking oxycodone in the town for the second time in the span of a week.
OPP says a 60-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after officers with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit were on patrol in the town.
They say she faces charges that include trafficking oxycodone, a opioid pain medication, and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say she was also charged and arrested Nov. 21 with similar offences.
The woman was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Bracebridge, Ont.
