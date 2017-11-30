Advent of Activism: Months after Hurricane Maria, the rebuilding of Puerto Rico continues

In 2017, all around the world, disasters piled upon disasters. Humanitarian, political and environmental crises hit, mass atrocities broke out, social problems were worsened and entrenched. It was difficult for even the most dedicated news junkies to keep up.

That’s why each day we publish in December, we will be featuring a group of people who are in need due to recent events — in Canada or around the world — and spotlighting how you can help fulfil their very basic holiday wishes for health, safety, food, shelter and hope for the future.

We’re calling it Advent of Activism, and we’re defining activism broadly as doing good for your community, advocating for the needy and marginalized and fighting for a better future for this planet and everyone on it. We are taking a stand against apathy and for community.

If you have suggestions for future Advent of Activism features, please reach out to genna.buck@metronews.ca. And have a safe and happy holiday season, whatever you’re celebrating.

DAY 1: Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria plowed into the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico — and several other Carribean islands — on Sept. 20, flattening infrastructure, cutting off communications for several days, and leaving millions without power, water or food. The island's most recent status report says just under 1,000 people are still in emergency shelters and only 65 per cent of the island's power grid is running. Efforts have now turned to rebuilding.

How to help:

The Hispanic Federation: A coalition of American elected officials and community leaders providing direct aid to Puerto Rico.