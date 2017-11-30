Chinese medicine practitioner faces sex charges relating to 3 patients: police

GUELPH, Ont. — Police say they've laid sex assault charges against a 58-year-old traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and acupuncturist.

They say an investigation began last month into sexual assault allegations against the man whose Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine had been located in Guelph, Ont., but is now located in Morriston, Ont.

Guelph police say they first arrested the man on Oct. 31 and charged him with one count of sexual assault involving a former patient.

Investigators say he was arrested again on Wednesday and charged with two additional counts of sexual assault relating to two other former patients.