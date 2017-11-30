London, Ont., police constable faces 3 charges following OPP investigation

LONDON, Ont. — Provincial police say a member of the London, Ont., police service is facing charges following an investigation that began in August.

OPP say the investigation was requested by the chief of the London force.

A 47-year-old London man is charged with breach of trust, obstructing justice and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Chief John Pare says Const. Achille Currado, a 19-year-member of the force, was suspended on Sept. 27.