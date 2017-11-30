Military personnel on overseas training won't get tax relief: Vance

OTTAWA — Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief of the defence staff, is sticking to his guns when it comes to tax relief for deployed military personnel, saying the benefit will only apply to service members involved in recognized overseas missions.

The Liberal government promised tax exemptions for deployed personnel in the spring as part of its new defence policy, saying the measure was meant to recognize the sacrifices members and their families.

Yet the devil proved to be in the details: officials spent months trying to determine exactly what types of operations and deployments should and should not be eligible for tax relief.

Many of the navy's sailors were hoping the exemptions would apply to them even if not on major missions, as they can spend up to six months training at sea at any given time.

But in an interview with The Canadian Press, Vance says only those involved in "named operations" will get a tax exemption, meaning it will not apply to those on overseas training exercises or visits.