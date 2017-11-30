N.B. creates unit to prosecute cases involving intimate partner violence

FREDERICTON, P.E.I. — New Brunswick is creating a special unit to prosecuting criminal offences involving intimate partner violence.

The provincial government says the new unit will include Crown prosecutors and support staff trained in dealing with cases involving domestic violence.

The unit comes out of recommendations by a group formed last year that reviewed how the Crown handles allegations of intimate partner violence.

It will include prosecutors and support staff who will receive specialized training.

The province says the Public Prosecution Service consulted with domestic violence academics and experts in creating the unit, which is now up and running.