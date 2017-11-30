No. 2 at Quebec's anti-corruption unit quits over role in alleged share purchases

MONTREAL — The second-in-command at Quebec's anti-corruption unit stepped down Thursday amid allegations he recommended the purchase of shares in a company when he was working for the provincial police force.

The head of the unit issued a statement to say Marcel Forget was quitting in order to preserve the organization's reputation.

Le Journal de Montreal reported that five police officers or ex-officers bought shares in a firm called Newtech in 1999 and 2000 through an intermediary of Forget's or based directly on his recommendation.

The newspaper said Forget, who was never charged, did not have a broker's permit at the time.

Newtech's objective was to come up with what was considered a state-of-the-art braking system.

In his role as Robert Lafreniere's No. 2 at the anti-corruption unit, Forget was responsible for ensuring the integrity of companies wanting to be publicly listed.