Waterloo Region weapons amnesty brings 87 firearms, 5,000 rounds of ammunition

WATERLOO, Ont. — Waterloo regional police say a month-long amnesty program has taken more than 100 weapons out of circulation.

The program, which began Nov. 1, allowed people in the community to turn over unwanted or unlicensed firearms and other weapons without fear of prosecution for illegal possession.

Police said Friday that 87 firearms, 5,000 rounds of ammunition and 27 pellet guns have been collected, and 30 calls were still waiting for pickup.