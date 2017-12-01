Flynn flips: Top Trump confidant pleads guilty, co-operates with FBI

WASHINGTON — The Russia probe is burrowing deep into U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser and campaign confidant, has turned himself over to authorities and pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about two interactions with the Russian government.

But that's not the worst news for the White House.

Flynn has announced he's co-operating with authorities, following days of reports he was negotiating a deal — granting him more lenient treatment in exchange for working with Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

As a result he's been charged with lying, but not other misdeeds he's been accused of: unregistered foreign lobbying, undeclared foreign income and undeclared contacts with foreign officials.

ABC News is reporting that Flynn has promised to testify against Trump.

The news has sent a political thunderclap through Washington, overshadowing major tax changes advancing through Congress, and touching off ripples of unconcealed glee in a capital where the president is unpopular.

One Washington bar is offering $5 drinks to celebrate whenever someone is charged in Robert Mueller's Russia probe; it has announced that today's Michael Flynn happy hour special starts at 4 p.m.