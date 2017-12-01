Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by Canadian city
OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in November. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (previous month in brackets):
— St. John's, N.L. 8.5 per cent (8.8)
— Halifax 7.2 (7.4)
— Moncton, N.B. 6.3 (5.8)
— Saint John, N.B. 6.8 (6.4)
— Saguenay, Que. 6.0 (6.2)
— Quebec 4.4 (4.5)
— Sherbrooke, Que. 5.7 (5.4)
— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.0 (5.6)
— Montreal 6.6 (6.7)
— Gatineau, Que. 5.4 (5.8)
— Ottawa 5.9 (5.8)
— Kingston, Ont. 5.8 (5.6)
— Peterborough, Ont. 5.4 (5.5)
— Oshawa, Ont. 5.4 (5.1)
— Toronto 5.9 (5.8)
— Hamilton, Ont. 4.2 (4.0)
— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.1 (7.0)
— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.0 (5.1)
— Brantford, Ont. 4.8 (5.3)
— Guelph, Ont. 6.7 (5.9)
— London, Ont. 6.3 (6.3)
— Windsor, Ont. 6.3 (6.9)
— Barrie, Ont. 3.4 (4.4)
— Sudbury, Ont. 6.2 (6.1)
— Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.1 (5.8)
— Winnipeg 5.7 (5.6)
— Regina 4.8 (5.4)
— Saskatoon 7.6 (7.6)
— Calgary 7.8 (8.3)
— Edmonton 7.8 (8.2)
— Kelowna, B.C. 6.1 (6.0)
— Abbotsford, B.C. 4.9 (5.2)
— Vancouver 4.2 (4.2)
— Victoria 3.3 (3.8)
