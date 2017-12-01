Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by province
OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.4 per cent (14.5)
— Prince Edward Island 8.8 (10.3)
— Nova Scotia 8.8 (8.7)
— New Brunswick 8.3 (7.8)
— Quebec 5.4 (6.1)
— Ontario 5.5 (5.9)
— Manitoba 5.4 (5.2)
— Saskatchewan 6.0 (5.9)
— Alberta 7.3 (7.8)
— British Columbia 4.8 (4.9)
