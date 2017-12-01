Large, black vulture may have been blown by storm into N.L. community

BURGEO, N.L. — A large black vulture that has been enthralling residents of a small Newfoundland community may have ended up there after getting blown off course by a storm.

Bird watcher Bruce McTavish says the bird may have arrived in the Burgeo area during strong southerly winds on Nov. 17.

The vulture has been spotted in and around the southwest coast town over the last week or two, with pictures showing perched high atop a tree.

The bird is native to the southern United States and the only previous sighting in the province was in Black Tickle, Labrador, in the 1990s.

McTavish says vultures like to soar and don't normally cross a lot of water because it requires flying.