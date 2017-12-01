London, Ont., man missing for two weeks found dead inside SUV, police say

LONDON, Ont. — Police say a man from London, Ont., reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead inside an SUV.

Police say the family of 53-year-old David Hole contacted them with concerns about his well-being, saying he was last seen on Nov. 15.

The man's 2009 Ford Escape was spotted at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot and officers found him dead inside.

Investigators say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

They say the force's major crime unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.