N.L. school district orders schools not to participate in Christmas child program

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Schools in the English School District in Newfoundland are being told not to participate in an annual Christmas program.

The charitable activity is sponsored by the Evangelical Christian group Samaritan's Purse and collects shoeboxes full of items for children in developing countries.

Interim superintendent Tony Stack says the group doesn't fit with the district's philosophy of inclusion and has been the centre of complaints, particularly as it relates to LBGT2 acceptance.

He says the decision was made during a recent Board of Trustees' meeting, adding that the board supports a variety of charities including those that provide shoeboxes to developing countries.

Samaritan's Purse says it provides help to people "regardless of their religious faith, race, gender, or socio-economic standing."