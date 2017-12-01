News / Canada

National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at November employment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.3)

Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.6)

Labour force participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,156,500 (1,235,400)

Number working: 18,568,900 (18,489,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.8 per cent (11.1)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.8)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (5.1)

