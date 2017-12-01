National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at November employment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (6.3)
Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.6)
Labour force participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)
Number unemployed: 1,156,500 (1,235,400)
Number working: 18,568,900 (18,489,400)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.8 per cent (11.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.8)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (5.1)
