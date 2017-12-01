Pets or meat? P.E.I. petting farm gets flak after some goats are sold as meat

CHARLOTTETOWN — The owner of a petting farm in P.E.I. says she never expected backlash for discussing how some of her goats will be served up next week in a Charlottetown restaurant.

Flory Sanderson says she opened her Island Hill Farm to visitors four years ago but never disguised its main focus — raising goats for dairy and meat.

She says all her animals are raised humanely with care, and just a few are sold for consumption.

Vegans and some parents have criticized Sanderson since she mentioned on Facebook that a Charlottetown restaurant would feature her goat meat in donairs.

The roast meat sandwiches with garlic sauce will be served for lunch at the Terre Rouge restaurant next week.