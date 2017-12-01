Police searching for man of interest after stabbing in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are searching for a person of interest after a stabbing of a 27-year-old man.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Boullee and Cheapside streets.

They say the victim was transport to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or can help identify the person of interest.

The man is described as six foot two inches with light brown skin, dark afro hair that he wears tied up, a goatee and wearing dark baggy pants and a grey jacket.