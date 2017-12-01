The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Dec. 1

GREGG ZAUN FIRING LATEST IN CONTROVERSIAL CAREER: Gregg Zaun's dismissal from Rogers Sportsnet on allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward female employees is the latest in a career shrouded in controversy. Zaun was often blunt in his stint as a Major League Baseball analyst. Behind the scenes reports are emerging of sexist behaviour involving female co-workers.

CANADA'S JOBLESS RATE FALLS BELOW SIX PER CENT: Canada's jobless rate has fallen to 5.9 percent, the lowest level in nearly a decade. Statistics Canada says nearly 80,000 new jobs were generated in November, driving the jobless rate down 0.4 percentage points from 6.3 per cent the month before. The last time the jobless rate was below six per cent was in 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis. TD senior economist James Marple noted that over the last 40 years, the jobless rate was only lower than 5.9 per cent for one month, in December 2007.

JUDGE FREEZES QUEBEC FACE COVERING LAW PROVISION: A Quebec judge has temporarily set aside a key provision of the controversial law banning people from receiving or giving a public service with their face covered. The judge says the law will be put on hold until the province establishes rules under which people can apply for a religious accommodation to the legislation.

ONTARIO RESTRICTS HIV CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS: The Ontario government says it won't criminally prosecute HIV-positive people who don't disclose their status to sexual partners if there is no realistic possibility of transmission. The decision came as the federal government published a study saying that the bar for someone who doesn't disclose their HIV status to be charged with a criminal offence needs to catch up to science. The study looked at scientific evidence and the current prevalence of HIV in Canada and treatment. It then stacked it up against the way the criminal justice system currently handles cases of people who don't disclose their HIV status prior to engaging in sexual activity.

ACTRA SPEEDING PROCESS FOR HANDLING SEX HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS: The union representing Canada's TV and film performers says it's speeding up its discipline processes for sexual harassment and assault complaints. ACTRA Toronto president Theresa Tova said on Friday that among the immediate steps being taken is a plan to "investigate and get things happening" on serious allegations of sexual misconduct within 48 hours.

CANADIAN LAWSUIT AGAINST WEINSTEIN PROCEEDS: An Ontario judge ruled Friday that a lawsuit launched by a Canadian actress against Harvey Weinstein can be considered served even though the papers couldn't be handed to the Hollywood producer in person. The actress alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto nearly two decades ago. None of the allegations have been proven in court and no statements of defence have been filed, and Weinstien's spokesperson has said the producer denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

GUILTY PLEA ENTERED IN FLYNN CASE: Friday's guilty plea represents a further fall for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who once was head of the Defence Intelligence Agency and was a vocal surrogate for Donald Trump on the presidential campaign trail. He was especially known for vigorously leading Trump rallies in "Lock her up" chants regarding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

REPORT FINDS LAW ENFORCEMENT FAILED AT CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY: A former federal prosecutor says the law enforcement response to a white nationalist rally this summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence was a series of failures. The findings of former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy's monthslong investigation were unveiled Friday. City officials asked him to conduct the review after facing scathing criticism over the Aug. 12 rally. Heaphy found a lack of preparation and poor co-ordination between city and state police, including the fact that they were unable to communicate that day by radio. The report says a school resource officer posted in the area where a car plowed into counterprotesters was removed over concerns about safety and not replaced.