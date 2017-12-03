Quebec premier joins protest in support of Davie shipyard workers

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is joining a protest in support of workers at the Davie shipyard near Quebec City.

Couillard is joined by members of the opposition as he calls on the federal government to give more more public contracts to the shipyard in Levis, Que.

Davie recently completed the Asterix supply ship and its workers were expecting an order from Ottawa for a second one.

The Canadian Forces didn't want another ship from Davie and, as a result, 113 workers were recently told they would be let go and up to 800 could lose their jobs by Christmas.

Couillard said earlier this week that the vast majority of federal ship contracts have been given to British Columbia and the Maritimes, leaving little for Quebec.