Calgary daycare operator convicted in death of toddler granted day parole

CALGARY — A Calgary woman convicted in the death of a toddler more than five years ago has been granted day parole.

Mackenzy Woolfsmith was found injured in a private dayhome in McKenzie Towne in May 2012.

Her caregiver, Caitlyn Jarosz, said the 22-month-old had fallen down the stairs and flipped through the air.

Mackenzy was rushed to hospital but died from brain and spinal cord injuries the next day.

Jarosz, who is 29, was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and she was sentenced to 5 1/2 years behind bars in May 2016.

The Parole Board of Canada said in its decision that Jarosz accepts total responsibility and that “it is evident she’s remorseful.”

The board says she put together a plan that was accepted by her case management team.

“Your plans for day parole are to seek employment, spend time with family, and continue applying the skills and knowledge you have gained throughout your term of incarceration and through counselling,” the board said.

It said Jarosz will continue to attend counselling to help address suppressed emotions and grief.

Jarosz becomes eligible for full parole in March, while statutory release is set for January 2020.