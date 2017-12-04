Court orders new trial for Quebec woman convicted of killing two daughters

MONTREAL — The Quebec Court of Appeal has annulled the guilty verdict of a woman convicted in 2013 of murdering her two daughters and has ordered a new trial.

The appeals court ruled today the trial judge in Adele Sorella's case gave erroneous directives to the jury.

It also ruled a video shown during the trial of her police interrogation was prejudicial.

Sorella was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2009 deaths of nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina in the family home north of Montreal.

There were no marks of violence, but the Crown argued the girls had died by asphyxiation by cutting off the oxygen supply in a hyperbaric chamber.

The chamber had been used to treat Sabrina's juvenile arthritis.