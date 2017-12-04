Man gets life with no parole for 15 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother

WINDSOR, Ont. — A Windsor, Ont., judge has sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years in the death of his former girlfriend's mother.

Richard Scott Raymond, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Carol Shaw, whose beaten and strangled body was found in her apartment in February 2015.

Justice Rene Pomerance said Shaw was terrorized during the offence and called the death senseless.

Raymond's lawyer Brian Dube said outside court that the facts of the case were quite horrendous, adding that his client had no recollection of what he did because of the consumption of alcohol.

Court heard Raymond was in a relationship with Shaw's daughter, there was an argument and Raymond went to Shaw's home and killed her.

Before being sentenced on Monday, Raymond apologized to the family.