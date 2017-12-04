Woman dies after two-vehicle collision in Welland, Ont., police say

WELLAND, Ont. — Provincial police say a 59-year-old woman is dead and two other people have been sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a westbound vehicle collided with another travelling north shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

He says the driver from the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital for minor injuries.