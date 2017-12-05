Alberta man charged with ramming police cruiser in stolen truck in Red Deer

RED DEER, Alta. — A man has been charged with ramming a police car and injuring an officer in central Alberta.

RCMP say on July 17 an officer approached a truck that appeared stuck on a median, but the truck reversed at high speed, collided with the police car and then fled.

Mounties say the cruiser had severe damage to the front end and the officer driving it suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said the truck, which had been stolen, was found in a parking lot in north Red Deer several hours later.

James Kenneth Riley, who is 26, is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a peace officer.