Canada a good place for foreign investment, PM tells business leaders in China

GUANGZHOU, China — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is selling Canada as good place for foreign investment at a major conference of international business leaders in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Trudeau is addressing the Fortune Global Forum, after starting Wednesday with a meeting of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang.

He is telling a large business audience that Canada is a stable and predictable destination for investment with a good banking system

He also says globalizatoin has left some people behind, and they need to be helped to succeed.

The prime minister has a number of meetings scheduled including with Jack Ma of the Chinese powerhouse Alibaba, and the chairman of the Ford Motor Company, William Ford Jr.