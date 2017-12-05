CBC says new paid streaming app an experiment in evolving viewer habits

TORONTO — The CBC says it's testing the evolving viewing habits of Canadians with a new streaming app that offers access to its CBC News Network and a commercial-free library of shows for $4.99 a month.

But viewers don't necessarily have to pony up the monthly subscription fee to watch most of the content.

A free version of the app removes access to CBC's news channel but still streams the network's TV shows with commercials.

The free app also provides access to live streams of CBC's 14 regional local TV channels, no matter where you are in Canada.

Richard Kanee, CBC's executive director of digital, says the network intentionally priced the subscription-based version of the app below other popular streaming services like Netflix and CraveTV.