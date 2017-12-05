Demolition of abandoned orphanage raises question about fate of ghostly presence

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The demolition of a centuries-old orphanage is raising a curious question for people who once worked in the building — what will become of the ghost rumoured to haunt its halls?

The Belvedere Orphanage is in the process of being torn down in St. John's, N.L., following years of abandonment and an extensive fire in April.

For years, people in the community speculated about a haunting presence in the decrepit building — particularly when it functioned as a school in the 1970s.

Lorraine Michael, the province's interim NDP leader, was the school's principal years ago and admits to hearing some strange sounds she couldn't easily explain.

She says at one point staff called in an expert in paranormal occurrences from Memorial University, who deemed the putative ghost to be a poltergeist.

Michael says she recently received an email from a former colleague at Belvedere who joked that the demolition might finally see the departure of the ghost.

