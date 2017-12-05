Edmonton prisoner whose freedom was short-lived confirmed as homicide victim

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — RCMP say a 25-year-old man who was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre and was found dead less than two hours later just north of the city was the victim of a homicide.

Police say the body Ahmed Farah was discovered by a patrolling Mountie on a rural road in Sturgeon County around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The area where the body was found is about two kilometres from the remand centre.

An autopsy was done three days later in Edmonton and the chief medical examiner's officer confirms the death was a homicide, but police have not released any other details.

They say they're looking for anyone who may have seen Farah walking in the area, or any vehicles that may have been in the vicinity at the time.