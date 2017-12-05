Man accused of flashing woman in St. Thomas, Ont., park wore a miniskirt: police

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — Police say a man — who was wearing a purple sweater and plaid miniskirt — is accused of flashing a woman in a southwestern Ontario park.

Investigators say the woman was walking her dog in a St. Thomas, Ont., park on Monday afternoon when she was confronted by a man with long black hair who was dressed in women's clothing.

They say the man began yelling at her and she returned to the parking lot, where the man allegedly lifted his skirt to expose himself. Police also say the man began touching himself in a sexual manner.

The woman got into her car and called 911.