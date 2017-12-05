Statistics Canada says trade deficit narrows to $1.5 billion in October

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $1.5 billion in October as exports improved and imports took a step back.

The agency says the shortfall was less than half the $3.4-billion deficit in September.

Economists had expected a deficit of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Exports increased 2.7 per cent to $44.5 billion in October, following four consecutive monthly declines, as gains were made in nine of 11 sectors.

Prices were up 1.5 per cent and volumes increased 1.2 per cent.